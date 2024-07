BALTIMORE — A Crownsville man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver on I-895 back in June.

Caleb Catoe, has been charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and other charges.

On June 18, around 6:30 a.m., Maryland Transportation Authority Police learned the driver of a red Ford SUV allegedly pointed a gun at another driver on I-895 near Potee Street.

Catoe was later identified as the suspect.