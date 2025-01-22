Man arrested after 'makeshift tomb' with girlfriend's remains found in house

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department has arrested a man in connection to his girlfriend's murder in Capitol Heights.

Devontae Gray, 30, has been charged with first-degree murder and other related offenses.

Prince George's County Police Department

This stems from a missing persons investigation on January 18.

Alexis Schuler, 29, had been reported missing last week.

Police say they executed a search warrant at Gray's home in Capitol Heights. While they were there, they were able to find Schuler's remains.

Gray tried to hide the body in his home. Detectives were able to find security video showing Gray going into his home multiple times with construction materials.

According to court documents obtained by WJLA-ABC7, a makeshift tomb was discovered under the stairs. There was a large plastic bin, wrapped in plastic wrapping, behind a large amount of concrete.

After pouring the concrete around the plastic bin, the drywall was placed and faux brick was then placed on the drywall.

When investigators destroyed the concrete and removed the bin, a human foot was visible.

The medical examiner determined Schuler had been shot.

Gray was taken into custody and confessed to the murder.