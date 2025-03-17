Man arrested after gunshots were fired during huge brawl at Dave & Buster's

HANOVER, Md. — A man is in police custody after a brawl at the Dave and Buster's in Arundel Mills Mall.

Just before 1:00 am Sunday, officers working the establishment escorted a large group outside when a fight broke out inside the main bar.

During the fight, shots were fired and two males were seen fighting, one of whom was armed with the handgun.

One of the officers subdued the suspect, identified as Jodien Lorenz Gordon, 22, without further incident.

According to police, the gun discharged into the floor during the fight.

Officers recovered a Glock Model 23, .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-6155.