Man arrested after driving into several pedestrians and parked car in Hanover

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Officers in Hanover responded to a report of an erratic driver striking several pedestrians early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 1:50 a.m., at the 7-Eleven located at 1075 Dorsey Road in Hanover.

During their investigation, officers learned that a man was assaulted by the suspect, Adam Rey Wolford, 33, in the parking lot of the Cancun Cantina located at 7501 Old Telegraph Road.

Police say the victim was able to get away from Wolford and the group moved to the front of the 7-Eleven.

According to witnesses and victims, Wolford got into a red Jeep Cherokee and began driving erratically and shouting at the group.

The suspect then allegedly struck an occupied parked vehicle on Old Telegraph Road and then accelerated into into the 7-Eleven parking lot, striking three pedestrians.

Police say Wolford circled around the parking lot and back onto Old Telegraph Road, where he again struck the same parked vehicle he struck before fleeing.

A short time later police were able to track down Wolford to Queenstown Road, where he was arrested and charged accordingly.

The occupants of the parked vehicle did not report any injuries.

The pedestrians that were struck were taken to hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.