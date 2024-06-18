Man arrested after calling 911 to report that he killed someone in Elkton

ELKTON, Md. — A man is in custody after calling 911 to report that he killed someone.

It happened Monday around 9:30pm outside a home on Locust Point Road in Elkton.

That's where Maryland State Troopers located 56-year-old Christopher Cimorose suffering from gunshot wounds in the driveway.

He died on scene.

The alleged gunman remained on scene and was arrested.

Investigators believe the unnamed shooter and victim were acquaintances, but provided no further details.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.


