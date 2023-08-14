Man arrested after allegedly threatening someone with sword in Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. — Police Charles County have arrested and charged a man after he allegedly threatened another man with a sword.

On August 6, around 8:27 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of October Place for the report of an injured person.

Investigation revealed the suspect, Jasper Bernard Ford, 36, went to the location where he became involved in an argument with another male who lived there.

Police say Ford left and returned with a metal pole and a sword. He broke out a side window to the victim's residence with the pole and then threatened the victim with the sword.

The victim was able to disarm Ford and then an altercation took place.

Ford allegedly picked up a large rock and threw it at the victim.

Police arrived and quickly captured him. They took Ford to the hospital after indicating he was sick.

While in route to the hospital, Ford spat at the officer and remained combative.

He was taken to the Charles County Detention Center where he was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.