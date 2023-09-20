Man arrested after allegedly riding with mother and killing man that stole truck

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing 66-year-old Eric Gill back in August.

Kyle Cooper, 32, has also been hit with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, attempted first-degree murder and various handgun violations.

On August 31, officers responded to the 6100 block of Edlynne Road for reports of a shooting.

Once on the scene, officers found Gill dead in the street, and were notified of a second walk-in victim at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Police determined both victims were shot by the same suspect.

Charging documents say Gill and this second victim were attempting to steal a catalytic converter before the owner disrupted the attempted theft.

The duo fled and at some point the car broke down before they stole a Ford-350 pickup truck.

The owner of the truck, Cooper, discovered the two stealing his vehicle and chased them.

Video recovered from the scene shows a person get into the passenger seat of a vehicle suspected to be an Infiniti Q50, which is registered to his mother.

Police believe his mother was driving as they were chasing the stolen vehicle.

In the video, a man's voice can be heard screaming, "Get the **** out of the car, get out, get out, get out," immediately followed by nine gunshots.

There is a brief pause and a crashing sound is heard followed by the vehicle's engine revving loudly.

A search warrant was executed at Cooper's home and a Glock, handgun box and ballistic vest were recovered.