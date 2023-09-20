Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested after allegedly riding with mother and killing man that stole truck

Handcuffs generic.jpg
WFTS
Handcuffs generic.jpg
Posted at 6:38 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 18:43:10-04

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing 66-year-old Eric Gill back in August.

Kyle Cooper, 32, has also been hit with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, attempted first-degree murder and various handgun violations.

On August 31, officers responded to the 6100 block of Edlynne Road for reports of a shooting.

Once on the scene, officers found Gill dead in the street, and were notified of a second walk-in victim at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Police determined both victims were shot by the same suspect.

Charging documents say Gill and this second victim were attempting to steal a catalytic converter before the owner disrupted the attempted theft.

The duo fled and at some point the car broke down before they stole a Ford-350 pickup truck.

The owner of the truck, Cooper, discovered the two stealing his vehicle and chased them.

Video recovered from the scene shows a person get into the passenger seat of a vehicle suspected to be an Infiniti Q50, which is registered to his mother.

Police believe his mother was driving as they were chasing the stolen vehicle.

In the video, a man's voice can be heard screaming, "Get the **** out of the car, get out, get out, get out," immediately followed by nine gunshots.

There is a brief pause and a crashing sound is heard followed by the vehicle's engine revving loudly.

A search warrant was executed at Cooper's home and a Glock, handgun box and ballistic vest were recovered.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices