Man arrested after allegedly attacking roommate with dumbbell

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his roommate with a 25-pound dumbbell.

Annapolis police responded to the scene on Hearthstone Court just before 1 a.m. Friday morning, after having gotten a call about an assault.

The victim, who was actively bleeding from his forehead, said his roommate had attacked him with the dumbbell while he was asleep.

Police arrested the roommate, Nicholas Smythe, and have charged him with attempted first- and second-degree murder, as well as assault and reckless endangerment charges.