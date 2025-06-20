Man arrested after allegedly abducting girlfriend in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A man has been arrested after allegedly abducting his girlfriend Monday night.

The initial 911 call came from a woman who said her sister had just been abducted by a man and she was going to follow the vehicle.

Deputies learned the victim was involved in a domestic incident inside the vehicle with her boyfriend later identified as Devan Fyke.

Fyke reportedly began driving erratically to try and scare the victim. She tried to get out of the car multiple times but was physically restrained.

During the incident, Fyke took her phone and threw it out the window.

Police say he eventually let her out near Buckeystown Pike and English Muffin Way in Frederick. The victim was able to borrow a phone and call for help.

Fyke was later located at the Sheetz in Brunswick, where they confirmed he had an active warrant for an unrelated incident.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office

He was charged with the following:



Assault in the Second Degree

False Imprisonment

Theft ($100–$1,500)

Malicious Destruction of Property (less than $1,000)

This case remains under investigation, anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 301-600-1046.