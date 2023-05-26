Man armed with box cutter caught on video robbing Gaithersburg Dunkin Donuts

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Video footage released Friday by Montgomery County Police shows a man armed with a box cutter robbing a Dunkin Donuts.

The armed robbery occurred May 18 in the 4300 block of Aspen Hill Road in Gaithersburg.

Surveillance shows the suspect walking into the Dunkin' with a tee shirt wrapped around his face.

He goes to the counter, pulls out a box cutter and allegedly demands money from the Dunkin' worker.

When the employee backs away, video shows the suspect leaping over the counter.

Police say he then pulled a large knife from his waistband and threatened the worker, before heading to the registers and taking off with the cash boxes.

Anyone able to identify the suspect in the video is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

You could be eligible for a $10,000 reward.

