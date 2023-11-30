Man apprehended after escaping police custody back in October

BALTIMORE — We brought you the story of 20-year-old Christian Green, the man who escaped police custody back in October.

Green was arrested for allegedly stealing an ATM in Baltimore City.

As the officers were preparing for transport to Central Booking, he asked them to use the restroom.

During that time Green was able to remove his handcuffs, overpower an officer and run away from police.

Officers pursued Green but he was able to elude them.

After an extensive search, police reported negative results of locating him.

On Wednesday morning, Green was arrested in the 4400 block of Old Court Road by warrant apprehension detectives and CARFTF.