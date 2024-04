BALTIMORE — A 14-year-old faces charges following an assault and attempted robbery at the Inner Harbor.

Baltimore Police say a man and woman were attacked Friday by 10 to 15 juveniles, in the 400 block of Light Street.

The victims told police one teen in the group demanded their wallet.

When they refused, the suspects reportedly attacked.

A 14-year-old, who was allegedly part of the group, was later located and arrested by Rash Field on Key Highway.