Man already in jail sentenced to life for second Anne Arundel County murder

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Brooklyn man who was already facing 50 years in prison, has been sentenced to life for murder in Annapolis in 2020.

Jaden Crowner, 21, murdered a man at an Annapolis apartment complex after the victim showed up to buy a smartphone.

The sentence will run consecutive to the sentence Crowner received for his prior murder conviction officials say.

This stems from an incident in July 2020.

Walters Elangwe drove to the 1100 block of Primrose Court to purchase an iPhone outside an apartment building. Once in the parking lot, a person approached his car while a second followed behind.

After a conversation at Elangwe's vehicle, a man pulled out a gun fired multiple shots through the windshield. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Evidence including cellphone records and surveillance footage led police to identify Crowner as the shooter.

This is the second murder Crowner has been convicted of in two years.

In April 2023, Crowner lured 19-year-old Devin Freeman to a funeral home for the sale of marijuana.

Security camera footage showed showed the two in a physical struggle with Freeman falling to the ground.

He was found with an empty wallet, no shoes, shirt or jacket.

Crowner entered an Alford plea to First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony in this crime.