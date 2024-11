ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A case of dining and dashing in Annapolis.

It happened Wednesday evening at O'Brien's Tavern on Main Street.

Police say two people ordered more than $250 worth of food and drink.

After eating, the man and woman left the restaurant without paying.

Officers later caught up with the pair near State Circle.

One suspect, 27-year-old Lisandro Hidalgo Perez, confessed and took responsibility.

Police issued a criminal citation for theft and released him on scene.