Man accused of stabbing roommate multiple times in Cecil County

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his roommate multiple times in Cecil County.

Deputies with the Cecil County Sheriff's Office responded to the unit block of Smith Road for a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a 60-year-old man with several stab wounds.

Police say the victim's roommate, 59-year-old Timothy Edward Charles, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody.

The motive for the stabbing is still being investigated.

Charles was charged with attempted second-degree murder, assault first degree, reckless endangerment and weapon possession with intent to injure.