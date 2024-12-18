Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man accused of stabbing roommate multiple times in Cecil County

Cecil County Sheriff's Office car
Cecil County Sheriff's Office
Cecil County Sheriff's Office car<br/>
Cecil County Sheriff's Office car
Posted
and last updated

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his roommate multiple times in Cecil County.

Deputies with the Cecil County Sheriff's Office responded to the unit block of Smith Road for a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a 60-year-old man with several stab wounds.

Police say the victim's roommate, 59-year-old Timothy Edward Charles, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody.

The motive for the stabbing is still being investigated.

Charles was charged with attempted second-degree murder, assault first degree, reckless endangerment and weapon possession with intent to injure.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices