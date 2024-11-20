Watch Now
Man accused of killing stepson after he didn't complete household chores

police tape
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of his 15-year-old stepson in Charles County.

Darshan Williams has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and other related charges.

This stems from an incident on November 20, when police responded to the 6400 block of Huntt Road for reports of a shooting.

The caller told police Williams shot his 15-year-old stepson, Michael Clemons.

Clemons was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say Williams was upset Clemons was upset he didn't finish his household chores.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 301-609-6494.

