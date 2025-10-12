Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend flips car while fleeing police in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in Silver Spring.

It happened around 8:23 Sunday morning, in the 1700 block of Imperial Drive.

Montgomery County Police say the 47-year-old victim was shot to death while leaving her home.

Witnesses provided officers with a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

The alleged shooter was later spotted around Horizon Place, at which time he attempted flee.

During a police pursuit, the wanted suspect crashed and flipped his car.

He was arrested and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The victim and suspect's names were not immediately released.

If you or someone you love is in an abusive relationship, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. In Maryland, the House of Ruth's 24-7 line is 410-889-7884.