Man accused of dressing up as a woman to access locker room, record women

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man has been arrested after allegedly recording women inside a gym bathroom.

On October 10, officers responded to the One Life Fitness Club after a woman reported an unknown suspect entered the women's locker room and recorded her in the shower.

After an investigation, the suspect was identified as Tshikundi Taty.

Montgomery County Police Department

Police say Taty would disguise himself as a woman to gain entry into the women's locker room.

After the crime, he would allegedly remove the the disguise in an attempt to conceal his identity and flea the scene.

On October 29, officers followed Taty to a Planet Fitness in White Oak. He was found in the women's locker room disguised as a woman.

He's been charged with multiple counts of peeping tom and related offenses.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Taty to call the Montgomery County Department of Police - 5th District Patrol at (240) 773-6200.