Man accused of detonating homemade explosives identified by Pokemon cards

ABERDEEN, Md. — A man accused of detonating explosives for weeks in an Aberdeen neighborhood has been apprehended, police say.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of South Rogers and James Street for reports of a loud explosion.

When they arrived, police noticed a discovered a huge crater near a wood line littered with Pokémon cards.

One of the officers recall arresting a man, 34-year-old Jeremiah Burnette, a few days before with a stack of Pokémon cards on his person.

Police also say that a citizen called Aberdeen Police the same day to report he had argued with Burnette, who allegedly ended the conversation with "boom." The same citizen said Burnett left a card on his front step a few days later.

The Pokémon cards and other evidence immediately linked Burnett to the explosion.

A search warrant was conducted at Burnette's home where police located several packages of Pokémon cards. Burnette was arrested shortly after.

While being questioned, Burnete admitted to investigators he was the one who detonated the devices, which were described as illegally manufactured explosive devices, commonly known as M-80's, which are federally banned.

Burnette gave no reasoning behind detonating the explosives, police say.

Officials also say there is no evidence of Burnette being affiliated with any group posing a threat to Homeland Security, and no injuries occurred during the explosions.

Burnette was charged with two counts of possessing a destructive device and two counts of using a destructive device.

He was taken to Harford County Detention Center and was released after posting a $10,000 personal unsecured bond.