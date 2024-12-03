Man accused of burning the words "TRUMP" and "USA" into street with flamethrower

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A Glen Burnie man was arrested after allegedly burning messages into a roadway with a flamethrower.

Craig McQuin has been charged with second-degree malicious burning, destruction of property and possession of a destructive device.

On November 15, investigators responded to Hickory Hollow Drive with a report of property destruction.

When they arrived, they found the words "TRUMP" and "USA" burned into the middle of the street.

Officials say they found a TikTok video allegedly showing McQuin using a flamethrower to ignite the words into the asphalt.

Flamethrowers are banned in Maryland.

If you have any other information related to this incident, call 410-222-TIPS.