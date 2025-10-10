Man accused of attempted sexual assault at senior living facility

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County police have arrested a Silver Spring man in connection with a burglary and attempted sexual assault at a senior living facility.

This stems from an incident Wednesday night, when police responded to The Oaks at Four Corners for a reported burglary.

Investigation revealed 31-year-old Darrell Cousar allegedly assaulted an elderly woman to force his way into the building.

Police say Cousar started knocking on doors and assaulted a second woman when she opened her apartment door.

A third elderly woman opened her door and saw Cousar allegedly exposing himself. Cousar grabbed the victim and attempted to sexually assault her.

The victim screamed for help and other residents came out of their rooms to help her.

Officers arrived at the scene, obtained a description of Cousar and started searching the area.

They later received a separate call reporting a trespasser, Cousar, on the fourth floor of a building in the 10700 block of Columbia Pike.

He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree rape, second-degree assault, third-degree burglary, third-degree sex offense, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.