Man accused of assaulting neighbor with hatchet following argument in Pasadena

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A 68-year-old man was arrested Friday morning following an assault in Pasadena.

Around 10:55 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Stoney Point Way for a report of a fight between neighbors.

The incident stemmed from a prior disagreement that turned physical.

During the fight, the suspect, James Gulley, allegedly assaulted the 31-year-old victim with a hatchet. The victim managed to disarm Gulley.

Anne Arundel County Police

Police say after Gulley was detained, they discovered a semi-automatic handgun in his possession.

The victim declined medical assistance.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 410-222-6145.