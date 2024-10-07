Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man accused of assaulting neighbor with hatchet following argument in Pasadena

Handcuffs generic
File
Handcuffs generic
Posted

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A 68-year-old man was arrested Friday morning following an assault in Pasadena.

Around 10:55 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Stoney Point Way for a report of a fight between neighbors.

The incident stemmed from a prior disagreement that turned physical.

During the fight, the suspect, James Gulley, allegedly assaulted the 31-year-old victim with a hatchet. The victim managed to disarm Gulley.

hatchet.PNG

Police say after Gulley was detained, they discovered a semi-automatic handgun in his possession.

The victim declined medical assistance.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 410-222-6145.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices