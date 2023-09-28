Man accused in 2006 MD cold case found guilty for '96 Michigan murder

A man accused of murder back in 2006 in Frederick County has been found guilty for murder in Michigan.

Just last year, Garry Artman, 65, was linked to the murder of 24-year-old Dusty Myriah Shuck.

She was last seen at a New Mexico hotel, before turning up dead on the side of I-70 in New Market days later. Her death was ruled a homicide by stabbing.

Two more years passed by until a search of the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) came up with a DNA match between an unsolved 1996 murder in Michigan and another in Maryland that occurred a decade later.

There still was one problem, no profile yet that matched the DNA.

That was until last August, when Michigan detectives arrested Artman in Mississippi.

A warrant was obtained to collect his DNA which later matched the profile linked to both unsolved murders.

Maryland State Police also received a DNA swab, confirming the match.

Artman was held in Michigan for his trial for the first unsolved murder.

On Thursday a grand jury returned a verdict in just over a half an hour.

He was found guilty of premeditated murder, felony murder and criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Once sentenced, Artman will come to Maryland to face charges in the murder of Shuck.