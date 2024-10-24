Male shot and killed near Patterson Park Wednesday night

BALTIMORE — An unidentified male was shot and killed in the 2600 block of East Baltimore Street.

The shooting happened around 10:02 pm Wednesday in the area of Patterson Park.

Baltimore Police say when they arrived on the scene, they saw the male suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Paramedics attempted to save his life; however, he died at the scene. Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or visit the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website to text a tip anonymously.