Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Male shot and killed in Middle River last Friday

Police investigating barricade in Essex
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Manny Locke/ABC2 News
Police investigating barricade in Essex
Posted

An undefined male was shot and killed on the night of November first in Middle River. 

It happened around 7:15pm in the 2200 block of Hawthrone road. 

A police officer from the Essex Precinct was on patrol when they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

As detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident, they ask anyone with information pertinent to the case to contact 410-887-3700.

Those who may have information regarding this case who wish to remain anonymous, can call 1-866-756-2587 (7LOCKUP).

Information provided by phone or online through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland: https://metrocrimestoppers.org [metrocrimestoppers.org]

Residents may also provide details about this crime through the Baltimore County Police Department’s iWATCH program.

iWATCH: https://iwatch.baltimorecountymd.gov [iwatch.baltimorecountymd.gov]

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices