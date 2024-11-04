Male shot and killed in Middle River last Friday

An undefined male was shot and killed on the night of November first in Middle River.

It happened around 7:15pm in the 2200 block of Hawthrone road.

A police officer from the Essex Precinct was on patrol when they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

As detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident, they ask anyone with information pertinent to the case to contact 410-887-3700.

Those who may have information regarding this case who wish to remain anonymous, can call 1-866-756-2587 (7LOCKUP).

Information provided by phone or online through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland: https://metrocrimestoppers.org [metrocrimestoppers.org]

Residents may also provide details about this crime through the Baltimore County Police Department’s iWATCH program.

iWATCH: https://iwatch.baltimorecountymd.gov [iwatch.baltimorecountymd.gov]