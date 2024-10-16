Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Male killed in hit-and-run in East Baltimore

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — An unidentified male was killed in a hit-and-run accident in East Baltimore.

It happened in the 2300 block of Harford Road at 9:50pm on Tuesday.

Officers arrived on scene discovering the person unresponsive. Paramedics took him to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say he was crossing the street in the 2300 block of Harford Road when he was hit. The car fled the scene. The BPD crash team is leading the investigation.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2606. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices