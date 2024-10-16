Male killed in hit-and-run in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — An unidentified male was killed in a hit-and-run accident in East Baltimore.

It happened in the 2300 block of Harford Road at 9:50pm on Tuesday.

Officers arrived on scene discovering the person unresponsive. Paramedics took him to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say he was crossing the street in the 2300 block of Harford Road when he was hit. The car fled the scene. The BPD crash team is leading the investigation.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2606. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.