COLUMBIA, Md. — One male was shot and killed in Howard County Tuesday night.

It happened in the 6000 block of Helen Dorsey Way in Columbia.

Howard County police arrived in the area after receiving a call regarding "suspicious circumstances."

The male was found dead in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle. He has not been identified at this time.

The time of the shooting is also unknown. Authorities say this doesn't appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.