Makers of Maryland set to takeover The Avenue at White Marsh

They sell everything you could think of, and things you'd never imagine, all handmade in Maryland.

The small business and crafters super-group Makers of Maryland is taking over The Avenue at White Marsh this Sunday for their first ever 'My Sunday Market.'

"We didn't want to call it 'Makers Fast' or 'Makers Market' just because there's so many them everywhere. We wanted it to be personal so someone's like, 'Hey, where are you going,' 'I'm going to my Sunday Market,' like that's where I'm going. That's what I do with my kids on whatever on the second Sundays. We just wanted it to be about community, fun, family, and hanging out," said Stephanie Atkinson, founder of the Makers of Maryland.

50 vendors will set up in the main driveway at the Avenue to sell handmade candles, jewelry, soap, art, kitchen tools, food, and much more.

You'll also find Makers of Maryland at breweries and wineries this year on their 'Pour Tour.'

Another place to find them is their store front at the Avenue, next to Banditos, open daily 11am to 7pm from May to October.