Major Maryland road construction gets underway Monday

BALTIMORE — Lots of road construction is set to get underway Monday throughout three Maryland counties.

First in Baltimore County, there will be repaving on Mt. Carmel Road (MD 137) between Cedar Grove Road and York Road (MD 45).

The same type of work will be going on at North Point Boulevard (MD 151) between Wise Avenue and New Battle Grove Road.

In Harford County, crews will begin to resurface Pulaski Highway (US 40), from Aberdeen Thruway (MD 22) to Robinhood Road.

Other similar projects will be going on around the same time on Rocks Road (MD 24), between Ferncliffe Lane and Cherry Hill Road.

Calvary Road (MD 136) from Fountain Green Road (MD 543) to Churchville Road (MD 22), and Jarrettsville Pike (MD 146) beginning at the bridge over Little Gunpowder Falls at the Baltimore County line, to Pocock Road.

Construction hours are scheduled from 9am to 3pm on weekdays until summer. During that time, drivers can expect single lane shifts with flagging in place.

Finally in Anne Arundel County, the right lane of westbound US 50 between the Ritchie Highway on-ramp and the Severn River Bridge will be closed around the clock starting at 8pm Monday.

The closures are expected to last through March 25.

Repairs include replacing damaged guardrail, concrete aprons and posts on the bridge.