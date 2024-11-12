Watch Now
Major retailers that will and will not be open on Thanksgiving Day

Recently, major retailers have been closing on Thanksgiving Day to allow workers to spend time with their families.

That trend is continuing this year, but not for all stores.

According to RetailMeNot, here are the stores that will be open on Thanksgiving:

  1. Aldi
  2. Albertsons
  3. Bass Pro Shops: [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me]They will be open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving (Thursday, 11/28) and from 5 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Black Friday (Friday, 11/29). 
  4. Big Lots: Stores will stay open on Thanksgiving 2024.
  5. CVS: Pharmacy hours vary, but many locations (especially 24-hour locations) will be open for shoppers.
  6. Cabela’s: They will be open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving (Thursday, 11/28) and from 5 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Black Friday (Friday, 11/29).
  7. Dollar General
  8. Family Dollar
  9. Giant
  10. Harris Teeter
  11. HEB (until noon)
  12. Kroger
  13. Meijer
  14. Ralphs
  15. Rite Aid: Pharmacy hours will vary.
  16. Safeway
  17. Smart & Final
  18. Sprouts Farmers Market
  19. Starbucks: Some locations (including those inside Target stores) will be closed.
  20. Vons
  21. Walgreens: 24-hour locations ONLY
  22. Wegmans
  23. Whole Foods

These are the stores that will be closed:

  1. Academy Sports + Outdoors: Will re-open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Black Friday.
  2. Belk: Stores opening at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.
  3. Best Buy: Last year, most locations opened at 6 a.m. on Black Friday (an hour later than its 5 a.m. opening time in 2022). However, according to their website, some stores may have different hours where required by local ordinances or landlord regulations, so double-check your location’s Black Friday hours
  4. BJ’s Wholesale: Will open its doors at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.
  5. Boscov’s
  6. Costco
  7. Dick’s Sporting Goods: Will open as early as 6 a.m. on Black Friday.
  8. DSW: 
  9. GameStop
  10. Home Depot: Open at 6 a.m. for Black Friday shoppers
  11. Hy-Vee
  12. JCPenney: Will be open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday 2024. In-store shoppers will find bonus giveaways at 5 a.m., 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The beloved JCPenney Snow Globe is going to be one of the giveaway items starting at 5 a.m. on Black Friday. 
  13. Kohl’s: Will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday. It’s also running online and in-store early Black Friday deals [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me]all November long.
  14. Lowe’s: Will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.
  15. Macy’s: We predict Macy’s will stay closed on Thanksgiving 2024 and reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday
  16. Michaels: Open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.
  17. Petco: 
  18. PetSmart
  19. REI
  20. Sam’s Club: On Black Friday it will open 10 a.m. for regular shoppers and at 8 a.m. for Plus members.
  21. Target: While Target’s doors will remain closed, early-bird shoppers can line up to their hearts’ content on Black Friday morning — stores will open at 6 a.m.
  22. Trader Joe’s
  23. Ulta
  24. Walgreens
  25. Walmart: Stores will open 6 a.m. for Black Friday shoppers.
