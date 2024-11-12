Major retailers that will and will not be open on Thanksgiving Day

Recently, major retailers have been closing on Thanksgiving Day to allow workers to spend time with their families.

That trend is continuing this year, but not for all stores.

According to RetailMeNot, here are the stores that will be open on Thanksgiving:

Aldi Albertsons Bass Pro Shops: [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me]They will be open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving (Thursday, 11/28) and from 5 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Black Friday (Friday, 11/29). Big Lots: Stores will stay open on Thanksgiving 2024. CVS: Pharmacy hours vary, but many locations (especially 24-hour locations) will be open for shoppers. Cabela’s: They will be open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving (Thursday, 11/28) and from 5 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Black Friday (Friday, 11/29). Dollar General Family Dollar Giant Harris Teeter HEB (until noon) Kroger Meijer Ralphs Rite Aid: Pharmacy hours will vary. Safeway Smart & Final Sprouts Farmers Market Starbucks: Some locations (including those inside Target stores) will be closed. Vons Walgreens: 24-hour locations ONLY Wegmans Whole Foods

These are the stores that will be closed:

