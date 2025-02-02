Major Monday morning rush hour delays expected along I-695 outer loop

BALTIMORE — Major Monday morning rush hour delays are expected along the I-695 outer loop.

Maryland State Highway crews will begin replacing a drainage inlet around 4pm Sunday.

Multiple lanes will be closed on the southbound side of I-695 near exit 19 at I-795.

Repairs should be wrapped up around 1pm on February 3.

Officials strongly urge motorists to use alternate routes during the construction period.

Temporary barriers, barrels and signage will be in place alerting drivers of changing traffic patterns.