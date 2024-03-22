Major downtown intersection project will cause lane closures

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City will spend the next 10 months making several major downtown intersections more handicap-accessible, and making other corner improvements.

The project is expected to launch Monday, March 25, and will cause double lane closures along Pratt Street between Light and President streets.

The city will be improving the intersections of Light, Calvert and President streets, and the work is expected to take about 10 months, said the transportation department.

The project will make curbs, gutters, sidewalks and curb ramps handicap-accessible; install countdown pedestrian signals; install accessible pedestrian signals and wayfinding signs; install high-visibility crosswalks, replace sidewalks and pavers; and patch some of the pavement.

The lane closures are expected to happen Monday through Friday, from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Drivers are urged to stay alert, use alternate routes, and download Waze.com.