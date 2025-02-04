Major crash shuts down US-1, first responders on scene to rescue people involved

BEL AIR, Md. — A major vehicle collision in Harford County has shut down US-1 (Bel Air Bypass).

According to Harford County Fire, the crash occurred between Harford Road, MD-147, and MD-24 in Bel Air on Monday night.

One Maryland State Police helicopter was called to the scene along with three other Harford County emergency vehicles.

Fallston Volunteer Fire and Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire are on scene.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area at this time.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*