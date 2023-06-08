Major changes coming to historic B&O Railroad Museum

BALTIMORE — Major changes are coming to the historic B&O Railroad Museum.

It's to mark the anniversary of the B&O Railroad, which turns 200-years-old in 2027.

The museum has big plans.

It plans to change the campus to face Southeast Baltimore and to restore the South Car Works Building, it's the oldest continuously operating railroad repair facility in the country.

"Once restored, this building will contain smart, educational classrooms. Our extensive archives will now be available for public viewing, an innovation hall focusing on the present and future of American Railroading, and perhaps most importantly, this building will have a community accessible safe open space, the CSX bicentennial garden," said Kris Hoellen, Exectuive Director of the museum.

A $5 million grant from CSX will support the program.

The campus is a national historic landmark.