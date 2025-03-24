Major car accident shuts down road Harford County, two MSP helicopters called to scene

There was a major car accident in Harford County Sunday. It happened in the 2000 block of Whiteford Road. Whiteford Road was shut down soon after.

According to authorities, two Maryland State Police helicopters were requested to land nearby at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church.

Volunteer Firefighters from Whiteford VFC & 2 EMS units, @HarfordCoDES & Southern York EMS, are on scene of a vehicle crash with rescue that has Whiteford Road shut down @ Prospect Road in #WhitefordMD. Two @MDSP medevacs called, will land at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church. pic.twitter.com/Nq0M7L0T62 — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) March 24, 2025

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

