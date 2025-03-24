Watch Now
Major car accident shuts down road Harford County, two MSP helicopters called to scene

There was a major car accident in Harford County Sunday. It happened in the 2000 block of Whiteford Road. Whiteford Road was shut down soon after.

According to authorities, two Maryland State Police helicopters were requested to land nearby at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

