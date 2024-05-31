Main Street Tower in Bel Air going up for auction

BEL AIR, Md. — A longtime business in downtown Bel Air is looking for new owners.

After more than 20 years the owners of Main Street Tower announced on Facebook they plan to sell their business.

In the post they said, "'Time flies when you are having fun,' they say… and they sure aren’t kidding. It is no secret that we are getting older and wiser (okay, maybe just older), but we are ready to retire from our long days and late nights of working, and now need to be able to enjoy time with our growing families!"

The Tower will go up for auction on June 27. The owners said they will keep normal operating hours for 45 days after the auction. The last day of business will be August 10.

In their post, they say, "It has been an absolute honor and a privilege to call The Tower our other home away from home."

