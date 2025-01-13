Mailbox explosions in Carroll County, investigators seek suspects in series of overnight incidents

MANCHESTER, Md. — The vandals struck six times along Traceys Mill Road in Manchester awaking homeowners, like Joe DeStefano, in the process.

“I heard an explosion about 1:30 Saturday night,” DeStefano told us, “and then when I got up Sunday, had some coffee, and took a look out, that’s when I saw the box.”

A mailbox reduced to fragmented pieces by an explosion, and investigators say the unknown suspects destroyed three more in Westminster as well.

“It is a consumer-grade firework. However, they are illegal in Maryland,” said Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire, “So they certainly illegally purchased those up in Pennsylvania, placed those devices inside the mailbox in hopes that they explode.”

While whoever is responsible for this destruction may have viewed it simply as child’s play, under federal law, it could be considered a very adult-like crime.

The state fire marshal’s office enlisted the help of federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents in the investigation as well.

“If you actually would harm somebody, you are looking at charges of assault,” said Alkire, “We would also have to refer with the State’s Attorney’s Office, but this is certainly taken very serious.”

A right of passage in this rural county?

Well, police say it has happened plenty of times before, but each time, it has come at a cost to the homeowners in time, money, and frustration.

“Yes, it’s a pain,” said DeStefano, “because I had to stop the mail. I had to order a new mail box so it’s going to be about three or four days before I’m back up and running.”

