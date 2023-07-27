Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint; suspect fled in mail truck

BALTIMORE — A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint of his mail truck on Wednesday.

Postal Inspectors and police responded to the 100 block of Stonecroft Court in Baltimore for the report of a Letter Carrier robbery.

Officials say the suspect pulled out a weapon and demanded USPS equipment along with other personal property.

The suspect fled the area in the USPS vehicle, which has been recovered along with the USPS property that was taken.

The mail carrier was uninjured as a result of this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is urged to the contact the US Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

Callers may remain anonymous, and a reward is being offered up to $50,000 for any information leaded to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s).