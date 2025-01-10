Macy's to close Bel Air, Woodlawn stores

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Macy's is closing its stores in Bel Air and Woodlawn by the end of the year, as part of a nationwide closure of underperforming stores.

Those stores are at Harford Mall and Security Square Mall.

The company has just revealed the exact stores that will be closed by 2026. It did announce months ago that it would close 150 stores.

The list says most of the stores are expected to close early this year.

Macy's also has locations at Towson Town Center, White Marsh Mall, The Mall in Columbia, Westfield Annapolis, and Marley Station Mall, as well as several in Montgomery and Prince George's counties.