Macks Jewish Connection Network aims to feed thousands with casserole challenge

Baked ziti, tacos, Thanksgiving leftovers, casseroles from the creative to the classic were stacked by the hundreds on Tuesday to feed those in need. There were enough dishes donated to hold a city-wide potluck as the Macks Jewish Connection Network held their annual casserole challenge.
Posted at 5:50 PM, Nov 28, 2023
"Were are collecting hundreds and hundreds of casseroles that will be donated to at least 10 nonprofits and schools in the Baltimore area. And we have hundreds of people that are participating as volunteers who are making those home cooked meals and feeding others in the Baltimore community, helping with food security,"said Erica Bloom, senior director at the Macks Jewish Connection Network.

Macks estimates the casseroles will help feed 4,000 people in the Baltimore area.

