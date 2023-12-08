MacGregor's A Winter Wonderland

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Dan Lee had an idea. He wanted to build a waterfront restaurant off the banks of the Susquehanna in the town of Havre de Grace.

He remembers these questions. "Are you sure? I don't know about this, Dan."

Dan knew that if he built it right, it would turn into a landmark.

Today, MacGregor's on St. John Street is just that. The restaurant has been open for 37 years, but this story is about his hiring of a super talent 23 years ago.

Stephanie Jean Golumbek. This young mother of two walked in looking for part-time work. Dan hired her to be the bookkeeper. She then went to waitressing, serving, tending bar, running parties, catering, and managing, and nine months ago, Stephanie became the owner of MacGregor's.

I ask her, "Why keep the name?" She said, "Because I love this place; it was a dream of Dan's, and now it's my dream." A while ago, a friend gave her 14 Christmas trees. She said, "I'm going to create a winter wonderland."

So, Mike Laubner began stringing lights all the way to Edgewood, it seemed. Ornaments filled every tree, and a swan came from the VFW. This room, that was barren in the winter, suddenly came to life for the holidays.

During COVID, when you would pick up a take-out order, Stephanie would stuff gift cards in your bag so that you would support other Havre De Grace businesses. She would rent out her billboard for messages and sell t-shirts to support her employees.

Stephanie spent 23 years training for the life that she has now, overlooking the beautiful Susquehanna.