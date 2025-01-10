M&T Bank Stadium is running it back with the Ravens Pop-Up shop

BALTIMORE — Wild-card weekend is upon us! The Ravens are going against their most hated rival, the Steelers, this Saturday.

Ravens fans are getting geared up in their purple and black. M&T Bank Stadium is running it back with the pop-up shop. It will be open Friday starting at 10 am until 7 pm.

The pop-up shop, which was open Christmas week before the Ravens faced the Texans, boasted a large selection of gear "which can't be found anywhere else."

So, members of the Ravens Flock may find some exclusive gems during their visit.

The wildcard game between the Steelers and Ravens can be watched on WMAR-2 News Saturday night