M&T Bank Stadium has some new features ahead of home opener

BALTIMORE — M&T Bank Stadium is going to look a little different for fans on Sunday.

They've got several new features and that will help elevate gameday experiences.

One new feature will be the Miller Lite Gatehouse, which is a new bar on the main floor surrounded by video screens. The Gatehouse will open three hours prior to kickoff and remain open briefly for the postgame.

Another new feature are the field seats. 138 field seats flanking each side of the northwest and southwest corners were installed. These seats will include membership to club all-inclusive field-level club spaces.

Lastly, the Johnny Unitas and Ray Lewis statues have been relocated. Previously on the north side of the stadium, outside of Gate A, they've been moved to the south side of the stadium.

They've been moved to allow work on the North Plaza, which will be coming in 2025.

To see the full list of changes,click here.