BALTIMORE — Imagine choosing between a one-time payout of $7 million or receiving a $365,000 annual salary for life, which equates to $1000 per day.

That's the tough choice facing one lucky Maryland Lottery winner.

On Wednesday that special someone hit it big when they bought a Cash4Life ticket at Chadwick Liquors on Security Boulevard.

Now they have 182 days to make a decision and cash in.