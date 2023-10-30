Loyola University holds expungement clinic for Govans community

BALTIMORE — An expungement clinic was held Sunday afternoon in Baltimore to help people clean up their criminal records and give them a fresh start.

The partnership between Loyola University and the Maryland Legal Aid Clinic is a free service that helps community members clear their criminal records.

There were attorneys on hand to talk to people about who's eligible for expungement and to help them draft petitions that can be filed with the court.

​"If it's still on their criminal record background, yes, it can bar them from several opportunities, from getting jobs, from participating in housing programs," said Kaelia Plunkett, an attorney with the Social Security Administration.

The fourth annual Govans Expungement Clinic not only helped the community but also pre-law students at Loyola.

It teaches them about the realities of the law and how it impacts individuals and families.

The mayor's Safe Streets program was also a sponsor of the event.