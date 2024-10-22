Loyola U. gets $450,000 state grant to beef up security

BALTIMORE — A $450,000 state grant will help Loyola University Maryland beef up its security, especially at Belvedere Square off of Northern Parkway, where Loyola has a clinical center.

The university announced recently that it was awarded the grant from the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

The funds will help replace Loyola's console that is used for security dispatch, which will help officers better secure the campus and monitor Belvedere Square, said the university in a press release.

Loyola will also boost its cell service by installing a new "distributed antenna system" on two adjacent, central buildings on the campus - the DeChiaro College Center and the Francis Xavier Knott, S.J., Knott Humanities Center.

Helen T. Schneider, interim vice president for administration and associate vice president for facilities and risk management, said in a statement: