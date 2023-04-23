Loyola Blakefield students invite seniors to prom

BALTIMORE — Prom season is already starting.

Eighth graders at Loyola Blakefield hosted a senior prom Sunday afternoon.

The prom was for baby boomers and senior citizens of all abilities.

The students thought of the idea after attending a class by the Alzheimer’s Association about the importance of social interaction in combating cognitive decline.

Seniors got the chance to dance to music from their generation.

The top requests were Rockin' Robin by Bobby Day and Smoke Gets in Your Eyes by The Platters.

Loyola Blakefield is an all-boys school, and this was the eighth graders first dance.