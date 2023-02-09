Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Loyal Companion pet store closing all 14 Maryland locations

This popular pet hair remover is on sale right now
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
This popular pet hair remover is on sale right now
Posted at 3:44 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 15:52:40-05

BALTIMORE — A national retail pet supply chain will soon be closing its 14 Maryland stores.

All Loyal Companion locations in the state will close their doors by February 28.

The moves comes after their parent company, Independent Pet Partners, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

According to their website stores will start inventory liquidation as early as February 3.

Loyal Companion has three Baltimore City retail stores including in Canton, Locust Point and Mt. Washington. They also have to Baltimore County locations in Catonsville and Pikesville, two more in Howard County in Columbia and Clarksville, and another in Annapolis.

For questions on exchanges, returns, gift cards, and existing orders, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices