Loyal Companion pet store closing all 14 Maryland locations

BALTIMORE — A national retail pet supply chain will soon be closing its 14 Maryland stores.

All Loyal Companion locations in the state will close their doors by February 28.

The moves comes after their parent company, Independent Pet Partners, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

According to their website stores will start inventory liquidation as early as February 3.

Loyal Companion has three Baltimore City retail stores including in Canton, Locust Point and Mt. Washington. They also have to Baltimore County locations in Catonsville and Pikesville, two more in Howard County in Columbia and Clarksville, and another in Annapolis.

For questions on exchanges, returns, gift cards, and existing orders, click here.