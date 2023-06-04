Loud "boom" heard across DMV area caused by authorized DOD flight, officials say

Social media was taken by storm after a loud "boom" was heard across the DMV area on Sunday afternoon.

People were saying they heard a huge "explosion" from Annapolis to D.C.

According to the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management, the boom was caused by an authorized DOD flight.

The loud boom that was heard across the DMV area was caused by an authorized DOD flight. This flight caused a sonic boom. That is all the information available at this time. — Annapolis OEM (@AnnapolisOEM) June 4, 2023

The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management later released more information stating that the loud noise was caused by a sonic boom from a military craft.

We have confirmed with multiple official sources that the reported loud noise/explosion over parts of Maryland and the National Capital Region was the result of a sonic boom from military aircraft. There is no threat associated with this incident. — AACO Office of Emergency Management (@AACO_OEM) June 4, 2023

They say there is no threat associated with the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.