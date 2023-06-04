Watch Now
Loud "boom" heard across DMV area caused by authorized DOD flight, officials say

Posted at 4:20 PM, Jun 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-04 16:29:01-04

Social media was taken by storm after a loud "boom" was heard across the DMV area on Sunday afternoon.

People were saying they heard a huge "explosion" from Annapolis to D.C.

According to the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management, the boom was caused by an authorized DOD flight.

The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management later released more information stating that the loud noise was caused by a sonic boom from a military craft.

They say there is no threat associated with the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

