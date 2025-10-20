Lottery jackpots hit in Annapolis & Owings Mills

BALTIMORE — A couple new Maryland millionaires are crowned.

Last week a Randallstown woman hit the $2 million jackpot while scratching-off a $30 MONOPOLY X200 ticket.

The big winner told lottery officials she nearly through the ticket away.

"She was initially confused by the “take to Lottery” message after scanning her ticket," the lottery said in a press release. "She then checked it again and that’s when she was pleasantly surprised to learn that she had won $2 million."

For those of you wondering where the lucky ticket was purchased, it was at the Giant Food Store on Mill Run Circle in Owings Mills.

Meanwhile, over in Annapolis, another lottery player won a million bucks playing $1 Million Royale.

That ticket was sold at Annapolis Wine and Spirits on Forest Drive.

The winner, who lives in Virginia, says she plans to use the money to cover medical bills and holiday gifts.